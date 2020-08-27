Barbara Alice Pickering, 78, of Hebron, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans. She was born Tuesday, July 21, 1942 in Jones County.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon at Hebron Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at noon at the church and burial will follow in Hebron Cemetery. Brother John Reid will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Barbara was a lifelong member of Hebron Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher. She was a loving mother and spouse, and she loved her grandchildren dearly. She began her career with the federal government as a secretary for the Federal Bureau of Investigations, followed by a long career as a food inspector with the United States Department of Agriculture until her retirement. During retirement, she owned and operated a successful tree nursery at her home. She loved reading, cooking for her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas R. "Tom" Pickering; parents John Sharp and Nola Mae Todd Pickering; brothers Herman Pickering, Jerrell Pickering, Dale Pickering, Willis Pickering and J.B. Pickering; brothers-in-law Billy Pickering and Willis Thames; and sisters-in-law Vivian Thames and Gale Pickering.
Survivors include her sons Jason Pickering (Kim) and Wiley Pickering (Angie); daughter Ann Powell (Dana); grandchildren Kate Pickering, Baylee Powell, Will Pickering, Olivia Pickering and Rachel Powell; brothers and sisters-in-law Shelbie Craft, Debby Vaughn, Avis Pickering, Rachel Pickering, Dan and Joyce Pickering, Danny and Rhonda Wade, and Clifford and Debbie Pickering; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Ray, Jason Todd, Bubba Newcomb, Jimmy Donald, Neil Pickering and Russell Walters.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.