Barbara Ann Barnett, born Aug. 9,1939, died April 25, 2019 at the age of 79.
A graveside service will be at Sunset Gardens Cemetery on Monday, April 29, starting at 10 a.m. Brother Jamie Waltman will officiate.
She was such a free spirit, hardworking and faithful woman. She devoted herself to her family, work and any other project she set her heart on.
She was preceded in death by father and mother Jimmy and Beatrice Parish; and daughters Tammy Charlene and Tina Marie.
She is survived by daughter Twila Renee Coleman (David); grandchildren Joshua (Britney) Dykes, Brittani (Jared) Hutto, Christopher and Conner Coleman, Lana (Daniel) Thornton and Tiffany Chauvin; great-grandchildren Sydney, Dylan and Emmy Chauvin, Madison and Amelia Thornton, Jaylen Dykes and Hannah Hutto; and a host of nieces, nephews and family friends.
