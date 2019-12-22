Barbara Ann Majure McAlpin was born June 24, 1940 and passed away peacefully Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019 at her home in Laurel. She was born to Mary Ida Barham Majure and William Wallace Majure of Madden.
Barbara received her high school education in Madden, attended and graduated East Central Junior College in Decatur, and University of Southern Mississippi, where she received her degree in Elementary Education.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 57 years Ernest G. McAlpin Jr.; two sons, Gayden McAlpin and wife Stephanie of Madison; Garrett McAlpin and wife Brandi of Signal Mountain,Tenn.; only brother, Keith Majure and wife Lauree of West Monroe, La.; sister-in-law Betty McAlpin Dahl and husband Tom of Oak Ridge, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mary and Will Majure.
Barbara was a faithful wife and loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed teaching and taught fifth-graders at Quitman and Laurel Presbyterian School. With her love of history, yearly she took her class to Vicksburg and guided their tours.
As a strong and devoted believer in the Lord Jesus Christ, she taught Sunday school at the Presbyterian Church in Laurel.
Barbara loved her pet dogs. Her current pet “Buster” was at her side along with Ernie as she took her last breath.
Visitation was at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 21, and the service followed. Burial was in Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Rev. Kory Duncan and Rev. Mike Allen officiated.
Pallbearers will be Gayden McAlpin, Garrett McAlpin, Cash McAlpin, Keith Majury, Scaife Bradford and Phil Whithrow.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Jones and Hugh Harrison.
