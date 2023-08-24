Barbara Ann McCarty, 73, of Stringer transitioned to her heavenly home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 23, 2023. Barbara was a beautiful, positive and cheerful woman who loved her family dearly. She was married to her husband Arthur for 53 wonderful years. Her faith in the Lord was unwavering and a great example to all around her.
Barbara was born in Laurel on March 13, 1950, to William Crocker and the late Mary Hulene Crocker. She attended Northeast Jones, where she graduated in 1968. She held an Associate of Arts degree from Jones County Junior College. She and Arthur married in December 1970. Together they had two sons, Garrick and Chad. She began her banking career in 1971 at Commercial Bank in Laurel. She retired from Magnolia State Bank in 2020 as a teller at the Taylorsville branch. Barbara spoke fondly of her time working at Magnolia State Bank and cherished her time spent with co-workers there.
Barbara will always be remembered for her positive spirit and cheerful smile that could light up a room. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In her free time, she enjoyed listening to various preachers online, tending to her many flowers and spending time with her beloved husband.
A visitation celebrating her life will occur at Good Hope Baptist Church in Stringer on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 1-3 p.m. A private graveside service will follow for the family. Brother Corby Jones will officiate.
She was preceded in death by her mother Hulene Crocker and brother in law Bobby Harper.
Barbara is survived by her husband Arthur McCarty; sons Garrick (Lindsay) of Birmingham, Ala., and Chad (Brittany) of Bay Springs; seven grandchildren, Rylin, Hallie, Milla and Mae McCarty, all of Birmingham, and Paxton, Maddox and Lexie Kate McCarty, all of Bay Springs; father William Crocker; sister Marlene Harper; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Procare Home Health of Bay Springs and Deaconess Hospice of Laurel for the exceptional care they provided, as well as the special members of Good Hope Baptist Church and Lake Como Baptist Church who visited, prayed and prepared many meals over the past few months.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Good Hope Baptist Church cemetery fund.
