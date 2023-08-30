Barbara Ann Mixon, 81, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, in Sandersville. She was born Thursday, May 28, 1942, in Laurel.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 2, from 9-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. and burial will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Scott Stringer will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her father James Clinton “Buddy” Blackledge; mother Isabell H. Herrington Blackledge; and son Edward Vincent Mixon.
Survivors include her husband Harold Mixon; sons Ronnie Fall (Twiggy) and Kevin Mixon; daughters Lisa Arrington and Kerry McCoy; grandchildren Jessica Brady (Daniel), Charlie Fall (Brianna), Robby Fall (Kenli), Marisa Breazeale and Lee Arrington; a host of great-grandchildren; brothers Wayne Blackledge (Pat), Roland Blackledge and David Blackledge.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Fall, Robby Fall, Dan Brady, Lee Arrington, Buddy Blackledge and Jeff Aplin.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
