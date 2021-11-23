Barbara Ann Pruitt, 73, of Gulfport, Mississippi, passed away Sunday November 21, 2021 in Gulfport, Mississippi. She was born Thursday, December 18, 1947 in Yonkers, New York.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 2:30 PM at the Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 2:30 PM at Ellisville Funeral Home and the Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (601) 477-3797
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Pruitt, parents, Joseph and Ann Waselewski, brother, Robert Waselewski.
Survivors include her sons, Bruce Pruitt, Joe Pruitt (Ruby), William Pruitt, grandchildren, Dalton Winans-Pruitt (Danielle), Cameron Pruitt, Kaitlyn Pruitt, Morgan Pruitt, Kristen Reeves, Chandler Pruitt, Cade Pruitt, great-grandchildren, Riley Reeves, River Reeves.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
