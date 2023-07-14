Barbara Ann Staples was born in Laurel on Sept. 27, 1947, to the late Richard Clifton Stewart and Virginia Bell Stewart, the middle daughter of three, June Doggett (Tommy) and Joan Jordan (Tommy) of Laurel.
A private graveside service and celebration of her life will be in her honor. Pastors Davy Fenton and Robby Johnson will officiate.
Throughout her life, Barbara maintained a sweet demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many. Barbara loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, with all her heart and was a mighty prayer warrior, leading many to Christ through her testimony of steadfast faith and nurturing love. Her signature gift of joy, shown through her constant smile, will never be forgotten.
She was preceded in death by her father Richard Stewart and mother Virginia Stewart.
Barbara is survived by the love of her life John Timothy Staples; daughter Tara Staples Melendez (Luis); grandchildren Alexis Melendez Swilley (Peyton), Hunter Luis Melendez and Cameron Timothy Melendez; sisters June Doggett (Tommy) and Joan Jordan (Tommy); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Melendez, Cameron Melendez, Sam Staples, Ben Staples, Stuart Doggett and Craig Doggett.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jonathon Staples, Jerod Staples, Tyler Doggett, Blake Doggett, Jonah Holland and Isaac Herrington.
The family extended a special thank you to Pat Tew, Kellie Contreras, Vanessa Thompson, Judy Stewart, Miranda Burge, Abby McKay, and Compassus and Deaconess Hospice, which helped provide extraordinary care for Barbara.
Barbara always lived by the Golden Rule: Treat others the way you would like to be treated, do a loving act of kindness, make someone smile, give a hug and always tell your loved ones that you love them.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace International World Outreach, for The Staples Chapel, P.O. Box 1952 Laurel, MS 39441.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.