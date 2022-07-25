Lifetime resident of Laurel Barbara Ann Thomas Hurst, fondly known to all as Bobbie, passed away peacefully at her home on July 23, 2022. She was born on Feb. 14, 1932, to Ramey Clyde Thomas Sr. and Gertrude Geraldine Shoemake Thomas in Wayne County. Bobbie was one of five siblings who included Marguerite McBride, Hazel Gough, Ramey Clyde Thomas Jr. and Agnes “Sister” Jones.
During her years lived in Laurel, Bobbie attended George S. Gardiner High School and worked at The Day and Night Grill, where she met the love of her life and future husband James Hurst. They married one another in December 1955. She often recalled of how James first saw her and said, “I’m going to marry that girl.”
Although Bobbie never had her own children, she took pride in loving and rearing many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews over the years. She also had the privilege of knowing and loving her great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews as well. Spending time with and loving on her “babies” was one of her top priorities.
Recently, Bobbie formed relationships with three women who provided in-home care (A1 Sitting Services-Mr. Ricky Nicholson). The family recognizes and extend a heartfelt thank you to Ms. Donna Lewis, Ms. Clintoria Johnson, Ms. Debra Brabham (A1 staff members) and Deaconess Hospice staff for all their care, compassion and empathy shown to Bobbie as well as to the family. You are the hands and feet of Christ. (We love because He first loved us. 1 John 4:19)
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Ramey Clyde Thomas Sr.; her husband James Harold Hurst; and her siblings Marguerite McBride, Hazel Gough, Ramey Clyde Thomas Jr. and Agnes “Sister” Jones.
She leaves behind beautiful memories to Jan and Cal Hubbard; Justin, Andrea, Jack and Kaylin Walters; Jana, Caleb and Kilah Bustin; and to Scott and Kim Hubbard and their children Seth and Mason Harvey.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 29, at Sunset Gardens Cemetery at 1206 Wansley Road in Laurel.
Pallbearers will be Cal Hubbard, Justin Walters, Scott Hubbard, Caleb Bustin and Wade Lowery.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
