Barbara Ann Whitehead, 76, of Fairhope, Ala., died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Grand Bay Nursing Home in Grand Bay, Ala. She was born Saturday, Jan. 9, 1943. Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, from 1-2 p.m. at the Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be at 2 at the funeral home and burial will follow in Mack Brown Cemetery. Brother Johnny Bryant will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She was preceded in death by father Floyd Strickland; mother Oree Strickland; brother Leonard; sisters Mary Helen Greene and Pauline (Beno) Barlow; and nephew Michael Barlow. Survivors include sons Trenton Whitehead (Jaime) and Damon Whitehead; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Trenton Whitehead, Damon Whitehead, WC Barlow, Micky Prince, Justus Prince and Pierce Prince Honorary pallbearer will be Larry Bell.
