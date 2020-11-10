Services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Jones and Son Chapel of Moselle for Mrs. Barbara Blackwell, 87, of Ellisville who passed from this life on Nov. 10, 2020. Brother Hiram Eaves will officiate the service with burial to follow in Oak Bowery Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Lee Blackwell, Cody Flynn, Al Watkins, David Cameron, Chuck Blackwell and Zach Blackwell, with Steve Wade and Eddie Miller as alternates.
She was preceded in death by her husband Hershel Blackwell; parents Barney and Ida Mae Wiggington; brothers Ernest and Shelby Wiggington; and sister Sue Cowan.
She is survived by her son Darrell (Lynn) Blackwell of Ellisville; granddaughter Dianne Blackwell and fiancé Cody Flynn, both of Ellisville; grandson Lee (Sara) Blackwell of Ellisville; great-grandsons Clayton, Bradlee and William Blackwell; nieces Betty Jo Williams of Moselle, Denice Cameron of Kiln, Bobbie Knight of Ellisville and Marilyn Welborn of Brandon; nephew Eddie Miller of Saucier; and a host of other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Friday at Jones and Son Funeral Home.
