Barbara Dunn Watters, 72, of Ovett died Monday, Oct. 21, at her residence surrounded by family. She was born Monday, Feb. 10, 1947 in Mobile, Ala.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home. Rev. Randy Clark will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Watters loved fishing, camping, going to yard sales and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Tiger Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Willie Mae Dunn.
She is survived by her husband Terry Windle Watters Sr.; son Terry Watters Jr. and his wife Teresa; daughter Shannon Watters Ramsey and her husband Ed; four granddaughters, Alesha Watters, Ashley Sumrall, Jessica Ramsey and Madison Walker; great-grandson Kobie Clark; great-granddaughter Aubrey Breazeale; three sisters, Patricia Ann Hall, Charlotte Marie Grider and Florence Willamenia Elliott; and a host of nieces and nephews.
