On Nov. 27, 2019, Barbara met her heavenly father with open arms.
The celebration of her life will be Saturday, Nov. 30. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Denham Baptist Church in Waynesboro. Her funeral service will begin promptly at noon.
Barbara exemplified the Proverbs 31 woman daily through her care and service to her family, friends and, most importantly, her Savior. She always had an open door for the hurting, a full table for the famished, and open arms for anyone who needed comfort. To know her was to love her, and to love her meant lots and lots of laughter.
Barbara is survived by her husband James; her three children, Terri, Dewayne and Deborah; one granddaughter; four grandsons; and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four brothers, CH Stallings, Richard Stallings, Glenn Stallings and Timothy Stallings.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles H. Stallings Sr. and Walterene Stallings. She closed her eyes to sleep in life and woke up with Jesus.
