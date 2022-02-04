Barbara Holifield Easterling, 73, born July 10, 1948, a lifelong resident of Laurel, MS, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
Graveside service and burial will be at Mill Creek Church of God at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 7, 2022. Rev. Trey Beck will officiate.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Gordon Holifield, Sr. and Gracie Mae Thronson Holifield, grandparents, Lewis Kittrell Holifield and Iris Blackledge Holifield, Hans Ferdinand Thronson and Elizabeth Broome Thronson, and brother-in-law, Steve Lemuel Holifield, Sr.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Easterling, three sons Benji Easterling (Brandi) of Laurel, MS, Eric Easterling of The Woodlands, TX, and Blaine Hoffman (Kera) of Poplar Bluff, MO; a grandson, Bryce Easterling of Laurel, MS, a granddaughter, Lilah Hoffman of Poplar Bluff, MO, a brother Lewis Gordon Holifield, Jr. (Gemma) of Gulfport, MS, two sisters, Peggy Hodge (Jack) of Laurel, MS and Brenda Zugg Holifield of Helotes, TX.
She served as the Mississippi WMU president and as general WMU president for many years. Missions was her passion, and she touched many lives and traveled many miles promoting missionaries.
Pallbearers will be her three sons, Benji Easterling, Eric Easterling, and Blaine Hoffman, her grandson, Bryce Easterling, and her nephews, Steven Zugg, Jonathan Hodge, and Justin Hodge.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mill Creek Church of God Missionary Fund, 2247 Mill Creek Road, Laurel, MS 39443.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
