Barbara Hosey Walters of Anniston, Ala., passed away on Feb. 1, 2022.
Barbara was a native of Laurel and grew up in the Sharon Community. She graduated from George S. Gardiner High School in 1959 and married Donald “Buddy” Walters, also a Laurel native, in 1962
The Walters traveled for five years in the Anniston Army Depot before settling in Anniston. Barbara became very involved in the Anniston community and retired from both SouthTrust Bank and later F&M Bank in Anniston.
In addition to her husband of 59 years, she is survived by brothers Jerry Hosey (Martha) and Tony Hosey (Ann Marie); nieces Jo Beth (Kris), Leesa Marie (Thomas) and Robin; nephews Stephen Hosey (Melanie) and Ricky McDaniels; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jewel and Lonnie J. Hosey.
A graveside service will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel on Sunday at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis TN 38101-9929 or stjude.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.