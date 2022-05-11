Barbara Jean Brown, 84, of Louin passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Jasper General Hospital in Bay Springs. She was born Friday, April 22, 1938, in Woden, Texas.
Visitation will be today (Thursday) from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs. A funeral service will be Friday at 2 p.m. at The Rock Church in Laurel, with a one-hour visitation prior to service time. Burial will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Rev. Jerry Rowley, Rev. Ted Strain and Rev. Adelbert Adcock will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Barbara married the love of her life Charles on Aug. 31, 1962. She faithfully served in the ministry along with her husband for many years in evangelism and pastoring. At the age of 52, Mrs. Barbara went back to college and became an LPN in which she worked at Jasper General Hospital for 27 years. She loved her family and was loved by all who knew her. She will truly be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents Oran Morton and Bernice Morton; sister Patsy Templeton; and brother Charles Morton.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years Charles W. Brown; children Rashawnda Blakeney (Keith), Jana Boone (Keith) and Mark Brown; grandchildren Shayla Phillips (Trevor), Kerrie Feigler (Cole), Dustin Causey, Brian Causey (Rebecca), Blake Blakeney and Colin Meckic; great-granddaughter Ali Phillips; and sisters Helen Fuelberg (Ronnie) and Billie Lee.
Pallbearers will be Josh Matthews, Will Sellers, Cole Feigler, Keith Brown, Keith Blakeney, Randall Lambert and Colin Meckic.
