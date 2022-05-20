Barbara Jean Davis of Laurel, born Oct. 31, 1963, went to be with our Lord on May 17, 2022. She passed peacefully at her residence in Laurel.
A memorial service will be Tuesday, May 24, at 10 a.m. at Ignite Church in Laurel. Rev. Curtis Pitts will officiate the service.
I know that my redeemer lives; and that in the end He will stand on earth and after my skin has been destroyed, yet in my flesh I will see God; I myself will see him with my own eyes-I, and not another. How my heart yearns within me!
Barbara was preceded in death by her father Curtis Dearman; her brothers Terry Walters and Curtis Dearman Jr. “Sonny Buck”; her grandmother Daisy Woodall; great-grandmother Bama Mauldin; her aunt Jean Ferguson; her niece Ashley Clark; and special brother-in-law Gary Poolson.
Barbara is survived by her husband Frank Davis of Laurel; her mother Dorothy Dearman of Laurel; her daughters Tracie Davis (Jeffery) and Chloey David (Trevor), all of Laurel; her grandson Sebastin Bishop Overstreet and her unborn grandson, both of Laurel; her sisters Sheila Clark (Grady), Lisa Funck and Loretta Poolson, all of Laurel; her brothers Larry Walters (Anita) and David Wayne Walters (Earlynn), all of Laurel; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel will be in charge of the arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
