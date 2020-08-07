Barbara Jo Duck Wansley, 81, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Lynwood Senior Care after an almost three-year bout with Parkinson’s Disease.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, there will be no scheduled visitation. There will be a graveside service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Randy Turner will officiate. If you attend the service, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Barbara was born June 14, 1939, in Laurel, where she was a lifelong resident.
She attended South Laurel Baptist Church, where she came to know her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Barbara was a proud 1957 graduate of George S. Gardiner High School. She was a member of the Glee Club and loved to sing and play the piano. After graduating high school, she attended Jones County Junior College for a year.
Barbara and Fred Wansley were married on Oct. 21, 1960, at Magnolia Baptist Church. They had two children, who they loved very much. She stayed home and raised her two sons for many years. She was highly supportive of her sons and took great care in raising them.
She was a loving, caring and devoted mother and wife and enjoyed living life to its fullest. She enjoyed a good television program, cooking, Southern Living magazine and taking care of her plants.
She was a longtime member of Laurel’s First Baptist Church.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father William E. Duck and her mother Vina Duck.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years Fred Wansley; sons William R. Wansley and Shawn Wansley; and grandchildren William Caleb Wansley and Annalee Wansley.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Carter, Clifton Hyde, Mark Easley and Brett Livingston.
The family thanks the staff of Lynwood Senior Care, especially Ashley, for their help in taking care of Barbara, who resided at Lynwood for almost three years.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapel.com.
