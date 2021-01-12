Barbara Joyce Doggett Thornhill passed to her heavenly home on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. She was born on Nov. 12, 1957 in Laurel to Tillman Doggett and Bobbie Jean Lovett Doggett.
Mrs. Thornhill was a homemaker and a member of Praise Tabernacle Holiness Church. She loved her family greatly and especially her grandchildren, who were very special to her.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jerry P. Thornhill on Nov. 28, 2020; an infant son; and her parents Tillman Doggett and Bobbie Jean Lovett Doggett.
Family who will cherish her memory include her daughter Tracy Cox (Jonathan) of Laurel; two grandchildren, Tasha Carpenter (Steven) and Chloe Cox; great-grandchild Natalie Carpenter; and her many friends.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 5-8 p.m. The funeral will be on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Praise Tabernacle Holiness Church (512 Oilwell Road in Ovett). Interment will be at Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Russell Barber and Rev. Doug Blackledge will officiate the service.
Pallbearers will be William Mora, Edward Doggett, Aaron Downing, Matt Hamby, Chase Barber and Chance Barber.
The family thanks the doctors and the staff at Comfort Care for their excellent care given to Mrs. Thornhill while she was there.
