Mrs. Barbara L. Combs, 85, of Laurel passed from this life Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Laurel on Monday, June 29, 1936, to Colon Curtis Overstreet and Lizzie Lou Overstreet.
She was a member of Strengthford Baptist Church. She had worked as a Home Health Aide at Chalmette Hospital.
Mrs. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Leroy Combs; father Colon Curtis Overstreet; mother Lizzie Lou Overstreet; daughter Janet Thibodeaux; sister Ruby Nell Busby.
She is survived by her two daughters, Evondia Combs of Laurel and Tammy Miller of Kenner, La.; three sisters, Betty Jean Busby, Daisy Mae Carlisle and Dorothy Faye Overstreet, all of Laurel; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Mrs. Barbara will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Strengthford Baptist Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. at the church with Rev. Robert Boutwell and Rev. Ken Walters officiating. Interment will be in Strengthford Baptist Cemetery.
