Barbara Lois Lowe Busby, 85, of Laurel, Mississippi, passed away Saturday,
November 28, 2020 at Northview Care Center in Laurel, Mississippi. She was born November 25, 1935 in Laurel, Mississippi.
Barbara was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurel. Upon graduating Shady Grove High School in 1954, she began her career at The First National Bank in Laurel. Throughout her 45-year career she held various titles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Lucille Lowe, her husband James Busby, her grandson, Brenton Ulmer, her granddaughter, Keri Busby.
She is survived by her daughter, Sonya Ulmer (Joey) and her son, Brian Busby (Sonya). Her grandchildren include Amber Ulmer Powell (Wendell), Keith Busby (Charity), Emily Busby and Brody Busby. Her great grandchildren include Andrew and Kaitlyn Parker, Madyson Gardner and Asher, Baylor and Daxtyn Busby and her sister, Doris Lyon (Dorman).
Visitation will be held at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM with the service following
at 1:00 PM. Interment will be at Shady Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Dr. Randy Turner will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Joey Ulmer, Andrew Parker, Wendell Powell, Keith Busby,
Brody Busby, Kevin Busby and Timmy Busby.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Northview Care
Center and SouthernCare Hospice Services for the excellent care they provided for our mother.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
