Barbara Skinner

Barbara “Bobbie” Skinner passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021 to her heavenly home.
Barbara was born on Aug. 7, 1937 in Laurel. Barbara was a homemaker. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved Jesus and never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Skinner; her parents Leffie and Winnie Wade; sister Joann Cochran; brother Travis Wade; daughter Rita Breland; son-in-law Farrell Breland; son-in-law Paul Myrick; and grandson Matthew Reynolds.
She is survived by her brother Bill Wade; daughter Robin Reynolds (Kenny); daughter Becky Myrick; grandson Kris Breland (Deanna); grandson Kory Breland (Jeannie); grandson Adam Myrick (Emily); grandson Jared Myrick (Erica); granddaughter Haley Wilson (Charlie); 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 18, at 1 p.m. until service at 2 at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Burial will be in Eastview Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Bill Myers will officiate the service.
Pallbearers will be Kris Breland, Kory Breland, Dalton Breland, Mason Breland, Jared Myrick and Adam Myrick.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
