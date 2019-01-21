Barbara Tavai, 42, of Ellisville passed away Jan. 19, 2019 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson after a battle with liver disease. Barbara grew up in Lumberton and lived in several towns including Jackson, Baton Rouge, Oak Grove and D’Iberville before making Ellisville her home.
Barbara was a stay-at-home mom and served her community by volunteering as a foster mother for many children in Lamar County as well as Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg. Barbara was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father Braxton Ladner of Lumberton; and grandparents Ottis and Merle Ladner of Lumberton, Luther Hatten of Hattiesburg and Myrtle Keith of Purvis.
She is survived by her mother Pearl Ladner, former spouse Greg Tavai and their four children, Lauren Hamilton (Jordan), Nathan Tavai (Hannah), Brandon Tavai and Gabe Tavai; her granddaughter Avery Hamilton; her sister Brenda Guinn (Tony); her brother Lane Ladner (Brandy); and extended family and friends.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 11 a.m. at Life Church in Laurel, where Barbara was currently a member. We request that you wear joyful colors to represent the joy that Barbara brought to so many during her time here on Earth.
Memorial donations can be made to Lifeline Children’s Services, 7 Professional Parkway, Suite 103, Hattiesburg, MS 39402.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
