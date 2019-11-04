Barry Dalton Pates, 65, of Heidelberg passed away in his sleep on Nov. 1, 2019.
Mr. Pates was self-employed and the owner of Southern Oil field Services.
He was preceded in death by his grandson Cole Lightsey and his stepson Phillip Mitchell.
Survivors include his wife Kathy Pates of Heidelberg; daughter Brandy Pates of Sandersville; brother Joe Pates (Doris) of Ellisville; sister Evelyn Hinton of Ellisville; grandchild Hunter Lightsey; and great-grandchild Malory Nixon. He is also survived by his stepson James Mitchell of Laurel and step-grandchildren Kelsie Mitchell, Connor Mitchell, Carter Mitchell and Rain Valentine.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. The funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday with interment to follow in the Pates Family Cemetery. Charles King will officiate.
Our family would like to say he was a great man in many ways. He had a heart as big as Mount Rushmore. He had much love for his family and friends. He made a lot of money in his lifetime and he gave much of it away. He had a difficult time saying no to anyone in need. Barry will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Love you much my little brother, Jojo.
