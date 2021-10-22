Beatrice Idell Wigington Robinson, a lifetime resident of Laurel, passed away peacefully at South Central Regional Medical Center on Oct. 21, 2021.
She was born to Braddis Knight Wigington and Buford Wigington on Feb. 19, 1931.
She was fondly known as “Bea” to her immediate relatives and longtime friends. She met her high school sweetheart, and later husband, while in school at George S. Gardiner High School. Together they had one child, Stephen Ray Robinson. She was a longtime member of Dixie Golf Course and enjoyed playing the game of golf with her special ladies’ group.
During the spring and summer months she enjoyed and took much pride growing unique plants and flowers, along with these she and Ray always had a planted garden, which was shared with friends and relatives. She began her career with the Masonite Corporation in 1957. As the Masonite Corporation grew between the 1950s through 1980s, Beatrice was a valuable asset to its corporation. During her employment, she worked in various departments and possessed tremendous leadership skills and was a well-respected employee of their company. She is remembered by her kind and gentle spirit and her willingness to be a giver to others. Much joy was taken in her grandchild Andrea Robinson Walters and two great-grandchildren, Jackson Ray Walters and Kaylin Elizabeth Walters.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ray; two brothers, Baby Boy Wigington and Billy Harold Wigington; and parents Braddis and Buford Wigington.
Survivors include her son Stephen Ray Robinson (Barbara); sister Martha Ann Nelson (Harold); grandchild Andrea Robinson Walters (Justin); great-grandchildren Jackson Ray Walters and Kaylin Elizabeth Walters; and very special friend Lindsey Munn.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home is responsible for arrangements. Her service will be Sunday, Oct. 24, with visitation at 2 p.m. at Memory Chapel and funeral at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Union Line Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Carl Frank Hill, Jr. (Tut), Greg Wigington, Michael Nelson, Jason Hilbun, Scotty Graves and Dylan Nelson.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
