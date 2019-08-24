Beatrice P. Sanford, 91, of Moselle died Friday, July 26, 2019 at her residence in Moselle. She was born Friday, March 23, 1928 in Jones County.
Funeral services were July 28 at Shelton Baptist Church and the burial was in in Shelton Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Charles Brady officiated. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mother was a lifelong member of Shelton Church, where she served in many roles throughout her life. She was a retired school nurse from Moselle and Pendorff schools. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a rural carrier in Laurel. She loved her Lord and served him greatly. She loved her family and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ras W. and Virdie Patterson, five sisters and sevenbrothers;
Survivors include her husband of 72 years J L. Sanford; daughters Gloria Rawson and Pam Kolger (Bill); sons Michael Sanford (Marilyn), Ron Sanford (Jenny) and Kim Sanford (Daphne); 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were her grandsons Taylor Kolger, Drew McCann, Ryan Sanford, Daniel Sanford, Scott Rawson and Tanner Goldman.
Honorary pallbearers were Patrick Fink and John Thomas Goldman.
The family extends a special thanks to Halcyon Hospice and the Spirit and Truth Ministries for their loving care.
