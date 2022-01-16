Belinda Diane Odom passed from this life to her heavenly home on Jan. 13, 2022 at the age of 64 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel surrounded by her family.
Belinda was born in Laurel on Nov. 24,1957. She was the daughter of J.D. and Isabell Johnson Logan. She spent her childhood in Laurel and attended Stone Deavours Elementary and R.H. Watkins High School. She and her husband moved to Covington County, where they built their life with their three children. Belinda was a homemaker and enjoyed the simple country life and loved fishing with her husband the most.
She is survived by her children Melissa Sanford (James) of Collins, Shane Odom (Jennifer) of Ellisville and Heather Hynum (Michael Shane) of Ellisville; her grandchildren Paige Charpentier (Andre), Caleb Hynum, Kaylee Morgan (Ian), Blaine Potter, Cade Hynum, Seborn Hynum (Lauren), Weslee Odom and Reagan Odom; great-grandchildren Raeleigh Mae and Rowdy Charpentier and Luke Morgan; two great-grandsons soon to be born, Griffin Hynum and Tuff Hynum; her three brothers, Bobby Logan (Terri), Jeffrey Logan and John Logan (Lauren); and her sister Stephanie Odom.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Ralph Odom and her parents.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons Caleb Hynum, Blaine Potter, Cade Hynum, Seborn Hynum, Weslee Odom and Reagan Odom. Honorary pallbearers will be Andre Charpentier and Ian Morgan.
Memory Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16. Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Brother Joe Lott officiating. A graveside service will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Brother Clay Williamson officiating.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit: www.memorychapellaurel.com.
