Belinda Sellers Berry, 72, of Laurel passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center with her family and friends by her side. She was born on Oct. 9, 1949.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Belinda was deeply loved by all who knew her.
She will always be remembered and missed by so many.
She was preceded in death by her parents J.D. Sellers and Dorothy Ann Bernitt; and by her husband William D. Berry Jr.
Survivors include her son Stephen (Jan) Windham and their children Jett Windham and Caden Shows; her son Jason (Cari) Windham and their children Tyler Leggett, Hallee Kate Windham and Graton Windham; and by her niece Jacquelyn Sellers Devos and children.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Leggett, Graton Windham, Jett Windham, Gage Buchanan, Bryson Tolbert and Drew Tucker.
Visitation will take place at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Monday, Nov. 15, from 5-8 p.m. Services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m., also at Memory Chapel.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.