Ben Joseph Nobles, 67, of Ellisville went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He was born Saturday, April 17, 1954, in Fort Sill, Okla.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 19, from 5-6 p.m. at First Baptist Church Ellisville. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. and burial will be in Ellisville City Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Mississippi National Guard. Brother Greg Spencer will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Ben was a retired Army Sergeant Major, having served 30 years over various assignments culminating at Camp Shelby. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Ellisville.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ervin Josiah and Helen Nobles.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years Sandra Nobles; daughter Layla Lovato (Timothy); son Zach Nobles (Jennifer); daughter Rachelle Irvin; daughter Kimberly Nobles; son Austin Flowers (Tessa); daughter Ashley Cognevich; son Adam Flowers (Nadja); grandchildren Lauren Lovato, Jillian Campbell (Hayden), Everett Mann, Caylee Cognevich, Josiah Nobles, Hayleigh Mann, Cash Cognevich, Benji Nobles, Waverly Flowers, Mia Irvin, Rhyker Flowers, William Flowers, Greenly Flowers, Emma Flowers and Lilly Flowers; sisters Janie Nobles and Cheryl Morris; mother-in-law Betty Laird; and a host of extended family.
Veteran pallbearers will be Chris Elliot, Chris Rivers, Tim Lovato, Gary Little, Clarence Keithley and Jeff McMillian.
Honorary pallbearers will be Zach Nobles, Austin Flowers and Adam Flowers.
