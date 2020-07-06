Benjamin Dabbs

Benjamin "Benny" Dabbs, 66, of Sandersville passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, after an extended illness. Benny was born and raised in Quitman and, after high school, served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Benny was an avid sports fan and coached both baseball and football for over 20 years.
Benny was preceded in death by his father William "Billy" Dabbs Sr. and his mother Lois Crawford Dabbs, both of Quitman; and an infant brother.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years Lynne Hickson Dabbs of Sandersville; his sons Brett (Vanessa) Dabbs of Enterprise and Cole (Vanessa) Walker of Meridian; his daughters Natalie (Johnny) Wimberly of Texas, Chasity (Tracy) Goldman of Sandersville and Angie (Brannon) Dyess of Moss; brothers Billy (Donna) Dabbs of Hattiesburg and Bobby (Kathy) Dabbs of Taylor, Texas; and 14 grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton.
Pallbearers will be Brett Dabbs, Cole Walker, Brannon Dyess, Cayleb Dyess, Gavin Goldman and Doug Griffin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Dabbs and Bobby Dabbs.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
