Bennie L. Collins

Bennie L. “Pat” Collins, 83, of Laurel passed from his earthly home on Aug. 12, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Pat retired from Industrial Services as a diesel mechanic. He enjoyed working on everything from golf carts to fighter jets. He served eight years in the U.S. Air Force, where he started his career as a mechanic. Pat was a member of First Baptist Church of Calhoun.
He enjoyed fishing, gardening and working with his flowers. He loved being outdoors and could often be found sitting on his porch watching the birds and squirrels. He loved spending time with his immediate family and he deeply cherished the time he got to spend with his grandsons Nathaniel and Tristan.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years Mary Nell; his parents Bennie C. and Bertie Collins; and brother Donis T. Collins.
Left to cherish his memories are his sons Anthony “Tony” Collins (Bridget) of Laurel, Jeff Freeman of Indiana and Michael Freeman; daughter Melissa Lawrence (Scotty) of Laurel; stepson Kenny Holland of Laurel; three grandsons, Nathaniel Lawrence, Tristan Lawrence and Josh Holland, all of Laurel; sister Juanita Musgrove; brother Billy Ray Collins (Nancy) of Laurel; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Springhill Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 9:30 a.m. with graveside service to follow at 10. Brother Leon Carmical will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Tony Collins, Kenny Holland, Nathaniel Lawrence, Tristan Lawrence, Robert Pugh and Jeff Davis. Honorary pallbearer will be Scotty Lawrence.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please wear a mask and practice social distancing as much as possible. Casual attire is encouraged.
