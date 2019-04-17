Bennis Carroll Moss Sr., of Perkinston passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the age of 70. He was born Nov. 9, 1948, in Laurel to Helen Craven James and the late Bennis "Buddy" Moss. Bennis attended South Jones High School in Ellisville and Auburn University, earning a degree in engineering.
Bennis was strong in his Christian faith, enjoyed fishing and boating, singing, music, spending time with family, helping people no matter the cost to himself and eating breakfast at Waffle House.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years Denise Godwin Moss; his two daughters, Tracy Moss Bazar (Rick) and Michelle Moss Singleton (Scott); his three sons, Bennis Carroll Moss Jr. (Anna), Frank Edward Moss (Robyn) and Thomas Carl Moss (Carrie); three brothers, Terry Moss (Kim), Tim Moss (June) and Glen James (Dana); 14 grandchildren; and loving family and many cherished friends.
Bennis and Denise's marriage was a testimony to God's faithfulness. Their life together, including Bennis' final struggle with cancer, was a daily demonstration of the love and forgiveness only possible through Jesus Christ.
The family will receive friends at First Southern Baptist Church, 5487 Highway 604, Pearlington on Thursday, April 18, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. with the funeral service commencing immediately thereafter. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Memorial Park Cemetery, 630 Central Ave., Bay St. Louis.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian, is serving the family.
Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
