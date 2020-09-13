Benny E. Suggs, 80, of Laurel died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2020 at home.
He was born Jan. 27, 1940 in Hattiesburg.
Graveside service was Sunday, Sept. 13, at 3:30 p.m. Brother Richard Clark of Indian Springs Church officiated. Memory Chapel was in charge of the services.
Benny was a journeyman electrician. Benny loved life and loved camping with his wife and friends. He also loved watching his children and great-grandchildren play sports or whatever activity they were involved in. He also was a major Southern Mississippi Golden Eagle fan and would always watch or listen to any of their sporting events.
Benny was preceded in death by his mother Edna Sumrall; step-father Ernest Sumrall; father William D. Suggs; stepmother Katherine Suggs; granddaughter Natalie Suggs; and great-granddaughter Reese Suggs.
Benny is survived by his wife of more than 59 years Carolyn (Austin) Suggs; son Scott Suggs and daughter Tracy (Suggs) Fiala (Andy Fiala); brother Phil Sumrall (Anglea Sumrall), Charles Suggs (Carol Suggs) and sister Lynn (Suggs) Dickerson (Randy Dickerson)); grandchildren Bridget (Caleb) Stansell, Michael (Heather) Suggs, Joshua (Jade) Suggs, Aaron (Kaitlyn) Suggs, Ryan (Madison) Suggs, Drew Fiala and Emmy Fiala; plus a host of great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Michael Suggs, Joshua Suggs, Aaron Suggs, Ryan Suggs, Caleb Stansell and Drew Fiala.
Please join us in celebrating the life of our husband, father and friend.
