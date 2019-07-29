Benny J. Smith, 88, of Laurel went to be with the Lord July 27, 2019. He was born Feb. 12, 1931, in Morton, to William Otis and Lillie Helen Moore Smith. He was married to Doris June Gordon for 64 years.
Mr. Smith served in the Army and the National Guard. He was a watchmaker and owned Smith Jewelers in Bay Springs for many years. He later became a rural letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, from which he retired. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurel. He was a wonderful loving husband, father and Papaw. He enjoyed gardening, camping and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Cliff Smith (Betty), Jim Smith (Doris), Bill Smith (Helen), Joe Smith (Irene) and Allen Smith.
He is survived by his wife June; sister Ava Ann Arinder of Wichita Falls, Texas; son Mark Smith (Amy) of Dover, Ark.; daughters Phyllis Walters (Blane) of Laurel and Dianna Everett (Mike) of Forest; grandchildren, Amanda Smith of Salt Lake City, Utah, Wesley Smith of Fayetteville, Ark., Anna Thornton (Jody) of Ellisville, Alana Blackledge (Royce) of Laurel, Alan Walters (Kiersti) of Laurel, Kristen Hutchinson (Bennie) of Pulaski and Kayla Mason (Cody) of Starkville; great-grandchildren Reese Walters, Lana Walters, Alliegh Walters, Kiley Buse, Addie Blackledge, Hank Blackledge, Bo Blackledge, Lila Kate Thornton, Derek Thornton, Carter Hutchinson, Easton Hutchinson and Hunter Everett of Forest.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Wednesday, July 31, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be at Memory Chapel on Thursday at 2 p.m. with interment following in Memorial Gardens. Dr. Randy Turner will officiate. Pallbearers will be Blane Walters, Alan Walters, Mike Everett, Hunter Everett, Royce Blackledge, Jody Thornton, Wesley Smith, Bennie Hutchinson and Cody Mason. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Jack Evans and members of Dr. Doug Jefcoat's Sunday school class at First Baptist Church Laurel.
Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 207 West Jackson St., Suite 1, Ridgeland MS. The phone number is 769-230-0611
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapelaurel.com.
