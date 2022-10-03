Benny Joe Jones Sr.

Benny “Binky” Joe Jones Sr., 85, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Laurel.
Benny, affectionately known as “Binky Joe,” was born Oct. 30, 1936, in Laurel to Hazel and Walker Perry Jones. He was the third of four boys born to Mrs. Hazel. Binky Joe was an excellent athlete, participating in multiple sports growing up here in Laurel. He played basketball, football, track and field, and swimming/diving and earned many awards and accolades in football, track and field and diving.
Binky Joe graduated from Gardiner High School in 1956. He earned his associate’s degree from Jones County Junior College and went on to earn a bachelor’s from the University of Southern Mississippi. After an attempt to enter the military, where he was refused due to prior injuries, he returned home and married Barbara Jean Ishee on Aug. 8, 1959. They had two boys, Benny “Jay” Joe Jones Jr. in 1962 and Bruce Samuel Jones in 1966. They lived in New Orleans, Houston, Denver and Arkansas over the years until finally settling back in the suburbs of Houston to be near to their granddaughter Kaley Jones. Later, they moved to Huntsville, Texas, where they lived until Barbara’s passing in 2012.
Binky Joe then reconnected with and married Sarah Collins Brent and they moved back to their hometown of Laurel, where they lived until their respective passings in 2022.
Binky Joe worked in the oil and gas industry his entire career and loved playing golf and spending time with his friends and family. Binky Joe was a rowdy man with a strong will and quick wit — never afraid of a fight and an all-around troublemaker but loved his family fiercely and fully. He was a beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend.
Binky Joe is survived by his son Benny “Jay” Joe Jones Jr., his wife Paula and their daughter Kaley; his brother Walker Gene “Buddy” Jones and his wife Kay; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Binky Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Jones and their son Bruce Samuel Jones; his wife Sarah Collins Brent Jones; his brothers Tommy Wood and Eurell Wood; his mother Hazel Jones Bush; his father Walker Perry Jones; and his beloved stepfather Lavonne Bush.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. at Memory Chapel in Laurel. Services will be the same day at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The family appreciate all your prayers and love during this time.
