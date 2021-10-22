Benny Roy Reeves, 82, of Laurel passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 in Columbus. He was born on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 1939, in Laurel.
Visitation and the funeral were Monday at First Baptist Church of Sharon in Laurel. Burial was in Sharon Cemetery. Brother Matt Olson and Brother Tony Craven officiated. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel was in charge of arrangements.
Benny was born to the late Grover and Alice Reeves. He was married to the late Mona N. Reeves for 61 years. They were proud members of First Baptist Church of Sharon. Benny worked more than 40 years in the oilfield and was a distribution manager until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be greatly missed. Benny could be found most any time in front of his favorite ballgames, whether in person or on television. He was an avid fan of the Ole Miss Rebels, the Chicago Cubs, the Sharon Tigers and any teams on which his children and grandchildren played. He was well-known for his appreciation of church softball, westerns and hamburger steaks.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mona N. Reeves; parents Grover and Alice Reeves; and brother G. B. Reeves Jr.
Survivors include his daughters Lisa Veazey (Terry) and Cynthia Greene; grandchildren Trey Veazey (Jessica), Joy Veazey (Keath Pearson) and Ben Veazey (Kayla Jones); and great-grandchildren Maybelle Veazey, Henry Veazey, Kylan Pearson, Kollyns Pearson and Tayt Jones.
Pallbearers were Trey Veazey, Ben Veazey, Mitchell Nowell, Matthew Nowell, Kevin Baucum, and Mike Godwin.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
