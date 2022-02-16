Mrs. Bernadine Johnston, 97, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
She was born Oct. 2, 1924, in Jones County to Ellison and Maudie Garvin, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her husband of 56 years A. B. “Johnny” Johnston; two brothers, Edward Garvin and Ernest Garvin; niece Debbie Furr; great-nephew Jeff Blackledge; and son-in-law Joe Hanson.
She is survived by her children Janice Langdon (Andy) of California, Larry Johnston (Sandra) of Petal and Sonya Hanson of Katy, Texas; brother and last remaining sibling Robert Garvin (Julie) of Kentucky; grandchildren Kim Posey of Colorado, Lawton Cummings (Craig) of Austin, Doug Posey of Colorado, Kara Johnston of Petal, Kyle Johnston of Ellisville, Chelsea Obregon (Saul) of Katy and Lance Risher of Austin; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Johnston retired from Laurel Federal Savings and Loan after 36 years of service in the banking industry. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church, which she faithfully attended until the age of 95. She was also known to those who loved her as Mimi and was always happy to socialize with anyone at any time, especially family and friends, and loved to cook any and every one a meal.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Monday, Feb. 21, at 9 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons Kyle Johnston, Lance Risher, Kaine Jackson, Doug Posey, Brenden Posey, Cameron Lymon, Max Lane, Mason Lane and Cooper Cummings. Honorary pallbearers will be Craig Cummings, Steve Garvin and Saul Obregon.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” – 2 Timothy 4:7 – A life well lived.
