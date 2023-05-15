Bernard A. Riser, 92, of Laurel was born on July 14, 1930 and passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, with his family at his side.
Mr. Riser was preceded in death by his wife Betty Rose Riser; his parents Arnold and Martha Emma Riser; and his brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife Margaret Riser; son Robert “Jim” Riser of Laurel; daughter Faith B. Riser of Laurel; stepsons Bill Fredrick and George Fredrick; three grandchildren; one step-grandson; and eight great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel on Wednesday, May 17, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Matt Olsen officiating.
Jim, My name is Mrs Duke(Brenda)Parish. I just wanted to offer my condolences to you and your family. Mr B A was a precious man. Our family loved him. He built beautiful furniture for my family years ago. GOD bless you and your loved ones. Jeremiah 29:11🙏♥️
