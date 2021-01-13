Bernie L. Brooks Sr., 97, was born March 2, 1923. He passed away Jan. 12, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was affectionately called "Paw-Paw" by his family.
A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday Jan. 15, at Tuckers Crossing Baptist Church Cemetery with the visitation beginning at 11. Rev. Eddie Bryant will officiate. He was a member of Tuckers Crossing Baptist Church, where he served on the cemetery committee.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the Landing Ship Tank. He was a gifted mechanic who built his first car at the age of 10 years old. He traveled outside the country many times working in construction/pipeline as chief mechanic on heavy duty equipment before he began his trucking and oilfield business. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed family reunions and gatherings with and friends through his many, many years.
Mr. Brooks was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Myrtle Brooks; brother Roscoe Brooks; sisters Eva Brooks, Ruth Conditt and Rosalee Steverson; stepson Mitchell Strickland; and stepdaughter Betty Durden.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy Brooks; sons Bernie L. Brooks Jr. (Donna), James S. Brooks (Rhonda) and Robert Trent Brooks (Sheila); stepson Darrell Strickland (Lisa); daughters Janice Horne (Herman) and Dianne Stringer; stepdaughter Shirley Roe (Charles); sister Minnie Mae Taylor (Robert); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chad Brooks, Joel Brooks, Nathan Brooks, Kennedy Brooks, Chaz Zickus and Marcus Collier. The family expresses its sincere appreciation to the hospital physicians and nurses.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
