Bert Edwin Bradford passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
Born on July 23, 1942, in Columbia, he was the son of the late Chaires Bradford and Katherine Massey Bradford. As a child, he lived in Newfoundland, Canada; Baton Rouge, La., where he attended elementary and high school; and Jackson, where he graduated from Provine High School and was an avid trumpet player. He attended Mississippi College from 1960 to 1964 and the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he graduated in 1968 and completed his residency in pediatrics in 1971.
Throughout his life, Bert cared for others in many ways. As a pediatrician, he cared for children. He practiced in McComb, Brookhaven and, finally, Laurel until his retirement in 2012. He also served as a pediatrician in the U.S. Army at Fort Eustis in Newport News, Va., in the early 1970s. Being a pediatrician wasn’t Bert’s occupation, it was his calling. He used humor and kindness when treating children. He compassionately communicated diagnoses and options to worried parents. Above all, he provided medical care and created relationships that helped heal.
As a Christian, Bert cared for his local and international communities. He shared his time as a church deacon, his musical abilities as a church choir member, his dedication as a member of Gideons International, and his professional skills as a medical missionary in India in 1979.
As a husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, Bert cared for family. Surviving him are his wife Diane Bradford of Laurel; a son, Christopher and wife Jennifer Bradford of Austin, Texas, a daughter, Keri and husband Paul Anderson of Clemson, S.C.; a son, Chad Bradford of Dallas; a stepdaughter, Mollie Meador of Laurel; and grandchildren William and Benjamin Bradford of Austin. Also surviving is his chihuahua Suze, who provided him great comfort and company during his illness.
In addition to his parents, Bert was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Edwin Bradford; and his brother Douglas Bradford.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. at Heritage Heights Baptist Church of Laurel, with Dr. Ken Regan officiating. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church. A private graveside service for family will follow Antioch Cemetery in Bay Springs. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The family is grateful for the love, care, and support from friends and family, as well as the caring and dedicated staff at South Central Regional Medical Center.
Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, Gideons International, The Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children, or charity of your choice.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.