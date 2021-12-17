Berta Brown Atwood, 88, of Ellisville went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Thursday, Jan. 5, 1933, in Seminary.
Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 20, from 10-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Ellisville City Cemetery. Brother Kenny Morris and Brother Andy Stringfellow will officiate.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was a loving mother to all her children, a loving sister and a wonderful homemaker. She took care of everyone, never thinking of herself. I know that our Mom is in Glory-land with my Dad. She is singing in the Heavenly Choir and one day we will all be together again. We love you Mom, and we will all miss you so much and will miss our weekend “Garage Sale Hopping."
She was a member of First Assembly of God in Ellisville. She loved her pastor and her church family. There wasn’t a Sunday that Mrs. Berta wasn’t at church. She was a faithful member.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alcus Atwood; her parents Johnny Brown and Ethel Rogers; daughters Linda Kay Mixon and Helen Elizabeth Atwood; two sisters, Dovie Warren and Gladys Russell; and her grandson Joe Allen Mixon.
Survivors include her daughter Charlotte (Thomas) Pitts; two sisters, Vivian (Austin) Sanford and Lillian (Dave) Warren; brothers Shelton (Betsy) Rogers and Roy (Shelby) Rogers; granddaughter Abigail Danielle (Daniel) Haas; and two great-grandchildren, Colton Edward Haas and Riley Brook Haas.
Pallbearers will be Jarren Sanford, Daniel Haas, Mike Atwood, Skipper Atwood and Jimmy Wayne Atwood.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
