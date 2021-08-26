Bertha Mae Lampkin, born Nov. 29, 1932, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 23, 2021. She passed away at home with family at her side.
Bertha was a loving wife, mother, grandmother great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a member of Oakland Grove Baptist Church. She loved the Lord with all her heart.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wiley Lampkin; her parents Early and Lula Hodge; her sister Georgia Lou Shedd; her brothers Will Hodge, Max Newton Hodge and Marvin Hodge; her son-in-law Charles McMullan; and her grandsons Chris McMullan and Rene McMullan.
She is survived by her daughters Melba McGill (Donnie) and Edie McMullan; her grandchildren Jamie McGill (Lorena), Brandi Hamilton, Tori Mitchell (Ben) and Stacy Nerison (James); great-grandchildren Brittany Windham (Cody), Kyla Kilpatrick (Tyler), Bryce McMullan, Marissa McGill, Paislee McGill, Skylar White, Jaxson White, Remington Mitchell, Koleigh Mitchell, Julianna Mozingo, Zane Nerison and Gracelynn Nerison; great-great-grandchildren Kaden Windham, Kinley Windham and Maliyah Kilpatrick; sister Shirlene Hodge (Manuel); as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
She was “granny” to many people beyond the immediate family and loved by all. She will be greatly missed.
Services will be Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Oakland Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. for friends and service will be at 2 p.m. with graveside service to follow at the church cemetery. Brother Corey Vermilyea will officiate.
Pallbearers will be John Herrington, Terry Walley, Dwayne Walley, Kevin Hodge, Ben Mitchell and Wayne Cheatham.
Masks are not required but are recommended.
