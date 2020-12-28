Bessemer Ray West, 63, passed away in the comfort of his son's home and was surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
Ray was born on Dec. 28, 1956 in Jones County to the late Chester David "Bream Bed" and Lena West.
Ray graduated from West Jones High School, Class of 1974. He worked as an engineer, and it was something he loved to do. Ray was a proud man, who made friends quickly and loved wholeheartedly. He was a kind man, who would do anything for his family and friends. He had an amazing sense of humor and loved a good joke. He loved his music and would listen and sing to the radio at any time of the day. He loved the simple pleasures in life.
Surviving Ray is his loving wife of 42 years Brenda West; his three handsome sons, Christopher Ray, Brad (Mandy) and Jason West; his beautiful daughter Kristi (Jake) Maples; his 11 precious grandchildren, Kiersten, Tyler, Garrick, Gavin, Garren, Brantley, Jacob, Colin, Parker, Madison and Ryleigh; and his siblings David (Debbie) West, Jo West and Shannon (Robert) Casada.
A funeral service and burial were at graveside Saturday in Hickory Grove Cemetery.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.