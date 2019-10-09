Bessie Grace Shoemake went to her eternal rest Oct. 3, 2019, at the age of 85.
She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Linnie (Maddox) Crowder; her sister Ann (Crowder) Hill; and her husband Marlon Shoemake.
She is survived by her brother Edward Crowder and her daughter Marlene (Shoemake) Owens. Grace lived with her daughter and son-in-law in Knoxville, Tenn.
Her funeral and interment were at Mount Olive Methodist Church in the Whitfield Community on Oct. 9.
Mrs. Shoemake was a farmer in Jones County most of her life. In retirement she traveled often with her family and enjoyed cooking and driving in the mountains.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.