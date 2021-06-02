Beth Patrick, 66, of Laurel, Mississippi passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2021. She was born on Aug. 9, 1954.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, June 3, from 5-8 p.m. The service will follow on Friday at 1 p.m. at Memory Chapel with interment in Myrick Cemetery. Rev. David Fidelia will officiate.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years John Earl Patrick and her father Charley Bush.
She is survived by her mother Ann Bush; her daughters Melissa Collins (Philip), Tracy Nowell (Matthew) and Shannon Williams (Chris); sister Cathey Womack (Rob); brothers Jamey Bush (Sharon), Charley Bush, Bobby Bush and Nathan Bush (Joni); grandchildren John Daniel Wooten (Careh), Jordan Wooten (Jaycee), Ross Wooten (Kallee), Hayden Nowell, Charlie Nowell, Katelyn Dinwiddie (Kasey) and Wyatt Williams; great-grandchildren Karson Dinwiddie and Audrey Wooten; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church, where she was active in the women’s ministry and in her beloved Sunday school class. She was affectionately called “Nana Beth” by the many children who came through her door and were rocked in her arms. She loved her family and her dogs Cacee and Skeeter. Beth was an avid reader and a skilled craftsman; she built many a playhouse, bunkbed, and doll house for her grandchildren. She loved gardening and the outdoors and could often be found sitting on her back porch swing. Beth passed on a love of DIY projects, a strong work ethic, and a resilient attitude to her three daughters. She is now rejoicing at the feet of Jesus and is finally reunited with her beloved husband. She will be loved and cherished forever.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.