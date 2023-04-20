It is with great sadness that the family of Betsy Ann Crowder of Ovett announce her passing. Betsy was born in Laurel on Oct. 10, 1944. She passed away on April 19, 2023 surrounded by her family at the Ashbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg.
Betsy was employed by the Jones County School District for 32 years as a bus driver. Her passions away from work included tending to her flower garden and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church and was known for being charitable to those in need in her community.
She was preceded in death by her father Allen E “Sal” Landrum; mother Ila Raye Landrum; brother Jimmy Landrum; sister June Purvis; and grandson Eli Crowder.
Mrs. Crowder is survived by her husband of 57 years Edward Crowder; son Ed (Amy) Crowder; daughter Renee (Daniel) Holland; brother Vern (Edith) Landrum; sisters Ellender (Carl) Hull and Edith Ross; five grandchildren, Christopher (Kaitlyn) Holland, Ashley (Jordan) Yowell, JC (Hanna) Holland, Anna Crowder and Allison Crowder; and great-grandchild Trent Holland.
A visitation will be Saturday, April 22, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel from 5-7 p.m. On Sunday, a visitation will take place at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Ellisville from 2-3 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. The service will be officiated by Ray Matthews and Dr. Aaron Parker.
