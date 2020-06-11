Bettie L. Reeves, 80, of Laurel died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Laurel. She was born Saturday, Jan. 13, 1940 in Newellton, La.
Visitation will be Friday, June 12, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be Saturday at noon at the funeral home and the burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Brother Jimmy Holder will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
To know her was to love her. She will be missed by everyone.
She was preceded in death by her parents Will and Estelle Humphries; son James Gilbert Reeves; brothers George Humphries, William Humphries and Delmar Humphries; and sister Ruby Lee Parker.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years Gilbert Reeves; daughter Sue Stringer (Nathan); son Glenn Reeves (Sarah); grandchildren Danielle Newcomb (Dustin), Elizabeth Rivers (Matt), Mason Reeves and Heather Sullivan (Lee); great-grandchildren Junior, Gunner, Kemper and James; brother Billy Humphries; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Newcomb, Lee Sullivan, Matt Rivers, Nathan Stringer, Mike Ishee and Terry Reeves.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mason Reeves, Randy Collins, Junior Rivers, Gunner Newcomb, Kemper Rivers and James Sullivan.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
