Bettie N. Buchanan, 82, of Heidelberg died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at Archers Personal Care in Sandersville. She was born Friday, July 29, 1938, in Citronelle, Ala.
Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 13, from 2-4 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Special thanks to her caregivers Dottie Archer and staff at Archers Personal Care Home.
She will be fondly remembered for her love of all her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Turner and Margie Newburn; husband Toby Buchanan; brothers Jabo Newburn, Punky Newburn, Marcy Newburn and Joe Newburn; grandson Cole Buchanan; and great-grandchild Parker Grace Watson.
Survivors include her children Reba Parker (Wayne), Nancy Manning (Jack), Douglas Buchanan (Donna) and Bubba Buchanan (Deirdre); sister-in-law Marlene Newburn; brother Edwain Newburn; sister Louise Henderson (Duck); 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
