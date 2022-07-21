Bettie Sue Hinton, 88, of Laurel, MS passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Diamondhead, MS. She was born Thursday, March 29, 1934 in New London, Texas.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Pine Ridge Baptist Church on 220 Service Rd., Laurel, MS with funeral services to follow at 11:00 AM. The burial will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery. Bro. Brandon Wilson and Bro. Rick Moore will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. 601-649-3342
Bettie Sue was a charter member of Pine Ridge Missionary Baptist Church and a faithful member for 62 years. She was a teacher of various classes and a custodian for a number of years. She was a secretary for their personal business, Hinton Trenching and Buck Stoves of Laurel. She was also a retired secretary and meter reader for Calhoun Water Association. Bettie Sue will be remembered as a Godly woman, loving wife, wonderful mother, and always had room in her heart and home to help people in need.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, David Clarance (D.C.) Hinton; daughter, Sherry Youngblood; parents Willis and Zola Faye Breedlove; brothers, Billy Bob and Gene Breedlove and one sister, Marie Byrd.
Survivors include her son, Ronnie Hinton (Patricia) of Laurel, MS; daughters, Tammy Ladner (Richard) of Diamondhead, MS; and Dedra Shelton (Scott) of Laurel, MS; son-in-law, Kenny Youngblood, 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren, 2 sisters, Mary Dunlap (Glen), Willie Webb as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Chris Hinton, Eric Hinton, Cade Hinton, Keith Youngblood, Cole Jackson, Caleb Jackson, and Bryce Easterling.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.