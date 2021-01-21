Betty was born on July 13, 1947, and passed from this life to her heavenly home on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
She was born into a military family and spent much of her childhood and youth living in different states and countries, attending several schools along the way.
Betty was a member of Indian Springs Road Baptist Church, where she assisted in the kitchen for Wednesday night meals and was a faithful worker in Vacation Bible School.
She had many interests during her life, but her passion was the study of genealogy. She worked tirelessly to study her family lineage, tracing it back to the Revolutionary War. She was an active member in the Jones County Genealogical and Historical Organization. During her 18 years of membership, she served as parliamentarian for four years. She also served on the hospitality, historical book, newsletter and membership committees.
Because of her lineage, she became a member of the Nahoula Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, where she served for a number of years.
She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Juanita Smith Allred; and her husband Raymond Dupuy.
She is survived by her son Todd Gartman, his daughter, his fiancé Diane, her two children and their eight grandchildren; sister Marilyn Fuquay (John); nieces; and a host of cousins.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nahoula Chapter of the DAR or the Jones County Genealogical and Historical Organization.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
