Betty Carolyn Crocker, 83, of Laurel passed away on March 15, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Laurel on Aug. 31, 1937.
Visitation will be at First Baptist Church of Shady Grove on Thursday, March 18, from 5-9 p.m. Funeral services will be at the church on Friday at 2 p.m. with interment in Shady Grove Cemetery. Rev. Jerry East, Rev. Darren Dickens and Rev. Jason Goodwin will officiate.
Mrs. Crocker is survived by her siblings Michael Ellis “Mike” Hutchinson (Fran) of Laurel, Billie Ruth Smith of Laurel and Martha Frances “Frankie” Knight of Wiggins; and her children Seletia Simpson (Jeff) of Laurel, Barbara Ishee (Bobby) of Laurel, Willard H. “Buster” Crocker Jr. (Charlcie) of Waynesboro, Lucy Crocker of Laurel and Marvin Randall “Randy” Crocker (Nedra) of Laurel; son-in-law, Bobby Ray Stokley of Silas, Ala.; grandchildren Karen Walters (George), Bobby Glenn Stokley, DeVona Jenkins (Rodney), Dusty Simpson (Sheneace), Darla Moss (Myles), Chris Ishee (Jennifer), Lance Ishee (Maggie), Greg Crocker (Jasmine), Alex Crocker, J. D. Jernigan (Micah), Trevor Shows-Crocker (Deanna), Will Crocker, Wess Crocker (Tiffany), Candance Graham and Ryan Graham (Samantha); 24 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Willard H. Crocker Sr.; parents Marvin J. Hutchinson and Willie Mae Long Hutchinson; daughter Ellen Stokley; son Larry Crocker; grandson Jayrio Crocker; great-granddaughter Ella Grace Jenkins; brothers Jerry “Butch” Hutchinson, Zelton Ray Hutchinson and M. J. Hutchinson; and two sisters, Rose Marie Crocker and Dorothy Gail Burley.
Pallbearers will be Willard “Buster” Crocker, Randy Crocker, Chris Ishee, Dusty Simpson, J. D. Jernigan, Lance Ishee, Bobby Glenn Stockley, Greg Crocker, Trevor Shows-Croker, Will Crocker, Wess Crocker, Alex Crocker and Ryan Graham.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.